Khanak Budhiraja spills the beans on her second Bollywood film 'Johnny Jumper' with Vijay Raaz

Actress Khanak Budhiraja is all set to make her acting debut in Bollywood with the film 'Ek Kori Prem Katha'. Even before her first film hit the theatres, the actress has bagged her next Bollywood project. This young sensation will be seen in a new film called "Johnny Jumper," directed by Saurabh Varma. She will be seen playing a different character. The film also stars extremely excellent actors like Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and Zakir Hussain, playing prominent roles besides the actress.

When asked Khanak, she confirmed the news and said, "It's just inexpressible to narrate how I feel working with such great talents. The film is very special to me, and I'm very grateful for this opportunity. It's been a wonderful journey so far. And I am obliged to be working with director Saurabh and the finest actors such as Tanuj Virwani, Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, and Zakir Hussain. They are truly phenomenal and have added to my experience. I am really excited for the film to reach people."

Johnny Jumper is Khanak Budhiraja's second big project in Bollywood, and we can already see her waving from the cliff of success. The actress came to Mumbai to fulfil her grandfather's dream.

Meanwhile, Khanak Budhiraja has already completed the first schedule of her debut film, "Ek Kori Prem Katha." The film is being creatively helmed by Shree Narayan and stars veteran actors Raj Babbar, Darshan Zariwala, and Poonam Dhillon. The film also features Akshay Oberoi.

