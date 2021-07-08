Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@AAKASHMBFAN KGF Chapter 2: Yash's intense look in new poster leaves fans intrigued

KGF: Chapter 2 starring superstar Yash, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon is one of the most anticipated releases of this year. As the fans wait for the release of the film a new poster of Yash from KGF: Chapter 2 has been trending on Twitter. This brand new poster featuring Yash in his character Rocky Bhai comes with an announcement that Tamil Nadu rights of the sequel is sold to the popular production house Dream Warrior Pictures.

Yash can be seen dressed in grand attire in the heavily bearded look he sports in the film. He is seen sitting on a chair, lost in thoughts with an intense look. The poster is sure to leave you intrigued and excited about the upcoming film.

Take a look:

Earlier the sequel of KGF: Chapter 1 was slated to release worldwide on July 16 however the second wave of COVID pandemic delayed the plans. Announcing the same, actress Raveena Tandon, a cast member of the film took to Instagram and uploaded the image of a warrior figurine with a message written on it. The message read: "The monster will only arrive when the Hall is filled with gangsters. His new arrival date will be announced soon. KGF Chapter 2."

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the sequel also features Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Anant Nag, Vasishta N Simha and others. The film will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

