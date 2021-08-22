KGF Chapter 2 release date: Yash, Sanjay Dutt starrer to hit theatres on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/YASH Poster of KGF 2

After much hullabaloo, Kannada star Yash's much-awaited film 'KGF: Chapter 2' finally gets a release date. The makers on KGF 2 announced the same on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The team took to social media sharing that KGF chapter 2 will release next year in theaters on April 14. "The uncertainties of today will only delay our resolve, but the eventuality is as promised.We will be out in theaters on april 14th 2022," director Prashanth Neel and superstar Yash tweeted on Sunday.

The movie was earlier supposed to be released in July this year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country. The upcoming film also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty.

Kannada superstar Yash will return with the sequel to KGF. The two-part fictional mob drama traces the journey of the dreaded criminal, Rocky. It will also feature Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, the antagonist of the story. KGF Chapter 2 is a multilingual venture, and will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

Meanwhile, ahead of the release of the film Zee Entertainment on Friday said that its south cluster channels have acquired worldwide satellite rights of the film. Four channels - Zee Tamil, Zee Telugu, Zee Keralam and Zee Kannada, have bagged the worldwide satellite rights of the film.

Kannada star Rocky, who reprised his role of 'Rocky bhai' in the sequel to 2018 film 'KGF: Chapter 1' is excited about the development.

"'KGF 2' holds a very special place in my heart. My director Prashant Neel, producer Vijay Kirgandur and I have a vision that has been very different and approachable and we are grateful that the audiences believe in the work we believe in. The love and support from the audiences has been immense and I am glad that the film from the region I hail from has managed to bring oneness amongst our audiences pan India," he said in a statement.