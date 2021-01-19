Image Source : INSTAGRAM/YASH KGF Chapter 2 fame Yash heads to Maldives with wife Radhika Pandit for a vacation | PICS

Kannada actor Yash popular for his role in KGF: Chapter 1 has headed to the Maldives for a vacation with family. The pictures of the South star with his wife Radhika Pandit, son Yatharv and daughter Ayra are all over the internet. Interestingly, the same were shared by the actor himself on Instagram with a caption reading, "If there was a tropical paradise... then this would be it! Maldives... here we come!" The first picture shows the trio posing for a family photo in front of a chartered plane. While the rest were glimpses of Yash with his son, wife, and daughter.

Both Yash and Radhika are quite active on social media and keep on sharing updates for their fans. Looking at how busy the actor has been for the past few months, this vacation is definitely well-deserved. For those unversed, Yash will next be seen in the sequel of his superhit film KGF: Chapter 2. He recently completed shooting for the climax sequence in Hyderabad along with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt.

Speaking about the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2, it was released by the makers on the occasion of Yash's birthday and received a great response as it recorded over 50 million views and is still counting.

Directed by Prashanth Neel KGF 2 was slated to release in October 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Apart from Yash and Dutt, the film also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash in prominent roles. It is produced by Hombale Films, which also bankrolled the original film.

On the personal front, Yash and Radhika got married in December 2016 and welcomed their daughter Ayra in December 2018 and son in October, 2019.