Kevin Hart says he battled Covid-19 around same time as Tom Hanks

Actor-comedian Kevin Hart has revealed that he battled Covid-19 around the same time as Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks. Hart made the revelation during a stand-up set, while performing at the iteration of Dave Chappelle's "An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair" show in Ohio, reports pagesix.com.

"The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn't say anything because he's more famous than I am," Hart said of his diagnosis.

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson revealed their coronavirus diagnosis on March 11. Hart was quite active on social media around that time.

Hart's illness came months after he suffered major back injuries in a car accident.

Earlier in an interview with IANS, Hart shared that he found a new meaning to life after the horrific accident. The actor-comedian said that he realised that nothing in life is guaranteed, and that makes him stay "more present" for his family and friends.

"Life and your perspective change as you grow old," Hart told IANS when asked how did perspective of life changed for him after the near-fatal car crash.

"As you grow old, you understand and you appreciate...You have a different understanding of what you had before. It makes you (stay) more present with the ones you love, the ones who mean the most from friends to family…You understand that nothing in life is guaranteed. It doesn't have to be like that... So take every second in," he added.

