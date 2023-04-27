Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/IGN Keanu Reeves sweet moment with 9-year-old fan will melt your heart| WATCH

Keanu Reeves, popularly known as the "internet's boyfriend," is once again making people drool over a viral video in which he bonds with a young admirer who gushes about his "favourite actor." Keanu is seen conversing with Noah, a 9-year-old fan, in a recent viral video taken at a surprise signing for his comic book series BRZKRK in Los Angeles. Noah declares that Keanu is his "favourite actor in the whole world."

"I'm such a big fan!" said the boy, named Noah, after the two introduced themselves to one another, as seen in footage shared by IGN. Reeves thanked Noah and inquired if he had seen Duke Caboom, a character he voices in the upcoming Toy Story 4 movie. When the small boy enthusiastically affirmed that Duke was his "favourite character," Reeves couldn't help but recite one of Duke's words.

"Canada's Greatest Stuntman!" the actor said with a smile as he threw his arms up animatedly, to Noah's delight. "I'm glad you liked it. I really liked playing Duke Caboom."

As soon as the video went viral, fans flooded the comment sections with love and praise for Keanu Reeves. "#ILoveKeanuReeves," one person commented with a heart emoji, while another wrote, "I want to be like Keanu. In every way." A third wrote with several heart emoji, "Me too Noah, me too. Keanu Reeves is the best. You have picked the nicest and kindest actor for your favorite. So young & wise beyond words."

The 'John Wick' actor has received praise for his generosity on numerous occasions, including when he engaged in conversation with a young fan who approached him at the baggage claim and went to an English couple's wedding on their impromptu invitation while chit-chatting in a hotel bar.

