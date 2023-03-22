Kdrama Crash Landing On You actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin getting divorced? Here's the truth

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kdrama Crash Landing On You actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin

Kdrama Crash Landing On You actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin has been one of the most popular couples in the Korean industry. Both onscreen and offscreen, the duo has proved to be the cutest in many instances. However, fans were disheartened when the rumors about them getting divorced surfaced on the internet. It started when a YouTube channel shared a few videos titled 'Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin divorced after 6 months of marriage.'. This led to netizens flooding the internet with shock. The YouTuber claimed that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin have decided to part ways mutually and the reason is that Hyun Bin has gambled away a large portion of their money abroad. The financial loss forced the couple to head for divorce. But is it the truth? Find out.

Crash Landing On You couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin are NOT getting divorced. The actor's agency VAST Entertainment stated, "[The YouTuber’s claims are] groundless. It is fake news. We are constantly monitoring the rumors. We plan to take legal action after an internal review."

On the other hand, Son Ye-jin's agency also released a statement. MSteam Entertainment said, "This is obviously fake news. We are constantly monitoring [the situation] internally, and we have already requested YouTube to delete the video. We will take strong measures, and we also plan to take legal action in relation to the content [of the video]."

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin first met at a film festival in 2014. Then they starred together in 2017 in the thriller film Negotiation. While the duo did not have any scenes together, they interacted during the promotions. Then in 2019, they came together for the most popular Kdrama Crash Landing On You. The show not only earned them massive popularity but they also found love in each other.

After dating for a while, Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin then got married in March of last year and welcomed their first child, a son, that November.

