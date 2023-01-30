Kdrama actor Song Joong-ki gets married to Katy Louise Saunders; announces pregnancy

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Song Joong-ki gets married to Katy Louise Saunders

Kdrama actor Song Joong Ki, who is ruling the headlines lately for his Korean show Reborn Rich, announced his wedding to British actress Katy Louise Saunders. The duo confirmed their relationship in December last year and have now registered their married. The actor also revealed that he is all set to welcome his baby as Katy is pregnant. In a long post on his official fan cafe, Song Joong Ki announced the happy news and said that Kty makes him a better person.

Soong Joong Ki wrote, "Hello. This is Joong Ki. Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything. I have promised to continue life together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other. She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person."

He added, "We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us. And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple."

"As we are now, the two of us will walk our days ahead beautifully while facing the same direction. I sincerely thank all the fans who always cherish me no matter what. Especially following the wishes and support of Ki Aile (Song Joong Ki’s fan club) who provide the greatest strength to me throughout my acting career, I will work to fly higher as an actor and individual with the wings of greater responsibility and passion," he further added.

Earlier, when Descendants Of The Sun actor Song Joong Ki's photos with Katy went viral, his agency confirmed that the duo is in a relationship. It said, "Actor Song Joong Ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings. We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship. We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports."

At that time, many photos and videos of Song Joong-ki and Katy had gone viral on the internet. Check out-

Reports also claim that the actor met Katy through a mutual friend in 2021. The actor's girlfriend also accompanied him to various events including ‘Reborn Rich’ overseas promotion.

Congratulations to Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders

