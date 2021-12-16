KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan asks Neha Kakkar, Badshah question about Prajakta Koli, watch YouTuber's reaction

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRAJAKTA KOLI KBC 13, Prajakta Koli

Rapper Badshah and singer Neha Kakkar joined Amitabh Bachchan for a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 13. They appeared as a special guest for the 'Shaandaar Shukriya' episode. In the episode, the two were quizzed about YouTuber Prajakta Koli. Now, days later, Prajacta took to social media to share a video of herself reacting to the question. In the video, Prajakta stood beside the TV at her home as Big B shows Neha Kakkar and Badshah her picture of hers. He goes on to ask, "What is her official YouTube channel's name?" The options were-- Mostly Serious, Mostly Kidding, Mostly Sane, and Mostly Insane.

Without much thinking an excited Neha screams, "Oh, I know." Joining her Badshah responded to the question correctly saying, ‘Mostly Sane’. The right answer earned them Rs1,60,000. After announcing it as the right answer, Big B shared details about Parjakta's YouTube channel. as he reads it out, the YouTuber laughs and jumps and claps with joy.

Sharing the video, Prajakta wrote, "I am screaming omg. Saare vacations mein mamma baba ke saath KBC dekha hai (Have watched KBC on all my vacations with mom, dad). This is such a moment. Thank you Bhagwaanji! Love you @badboyshah @nehakakkar. Hi @amitabhbachchan sir." Reacting to the video Neha wrote, "Much Love," whereas, Badshah commented, "Bina options ke bataa diya that." Watch it here:

Apart from this, on their appearance on the show, Badshah revealed the story behind his stage name. During a conversation, host Amitabh Bachchan asked Badshah whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, the reason behind his stage name.

Revealing the reason behind having 'Badshah' as his stage name, the rapper said: "I initially had a name 'Cool Equal' which was my e-mail ID, I then used it as my stage name. After that, I was looking to change the name and look for a new stage name. I am a big fan of Shah Rukh sir (Shah Rukh Khan) and around that time, his film 'Badshah' (1999) was released. From then on, my stage name, 'Badshah' was born."

Later, Big B asked Badshah that if he was a rapper, what would his stage name be? To this Badshah said: "AB Baby."

'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.