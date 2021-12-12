Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KATRINAKAIF/YOUTUBE Vicky Kaushal's cousin shares sneak peek into the lavish wedding venue and guests' room | VIDEO

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's was a big-fat Punjabi wedding with people smiling and dancing all around. The love and fun are completely visible from the pictures that the couple has been sharing from the pre-wedding festivities. While many can't take their eyes off their outfits, there are others who are talking about their beautiful venue-- Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. For those who were wishing to see some more glimpses of the fort, thank Vicky’s cousin Dr. Upasana Vohra and her husband Arunendra Kumar for their recent YouTube video. Shared on the video-sharing platform, the video gives you an insight into the 'raja-maharaja feel' that every guest had during their stay.

Arunendra shared the video on his channel where he gave a room tour to his followers that had a great view from the balcony. Apart from this, the room had a four-poster canopy bed with wooden decor having intricate carvings. The couple even shared that there was a spacious changing area inside the room. Not only this but the toilet was completely motion-censored and was worth ₹6 lakhs.

They even revealed what fun they had during the sangeet ceremony and how Arunendra's special lines for Vicky and 'bhabhi' Katrina impressed everyone. They then moved on to documenting the exterior areas of the fort-turned-hotel where the arrangements for meals were made.

Image Source : YOUTUBE Inside the lavish wedding venue and guests' room

Watch the video to find out more:

Just today, the newlyweds treated fans with some beautiful pictures from their Mehendi ceremony which was full of love and lots of bhangra! On Sunday, the couple took to their Instagram handles and shared a string of pictures from the Mehendi ceremony. The first picture shared by the 'URI' actor saw the couple shaking a leg on the dhol beats. The third one also catches a glimpse of Vicky and his brother Sunny Kaushal performing bhangra 'chowkdi'.

On the other hand, the post shared by Katrina also included a picture that sees her doing a bhangra step with Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal. Another picture catches Katrina posing all smiles with her sisters and Sunny Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend- actor Sharvari Wagh. Katrina and Vicky captioned the posts as, "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!" which sums up how the mehendi night went.

Vicky and Katrina will reportedly throw their wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.