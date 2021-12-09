Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra & others send heartfelt wishes

Highlights Vicky and Katrina shared candid pictures from the wedding, including the jaimala ritual and pheras

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and other Bollywood celebs wished the couple

Vicky and Katrina had kept their relationship under wraps until now

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 in one of the most celebrated marriage ceremonies of the year. The celebrity couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, with friends and family in attendance. The couple took to Instagram and shared their first pictures as husband and wife. Sharing the first few pictures, Vicky wrote, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

In no time, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to congratulate the newlywed couple. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "You diddddd ittttt god bless youuuuuu both." Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Congratulations." Vikrant Massey wrote on Vicky's post, "Bahut bahut shubhkamnaein mere Bhai. Wishing you both years of happiness and togetherness! Rab Rakha." Hrithik Roshan wrote, "so amazing . Sending you both all my love !! Have to dance together soon !"

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra & others send wishes

Katrina Kaif also shared a series of pictures along with the same caption. Take a look:

Actress Priyanka Chopra said, “So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai (It's my friend's wedding)! Congratulations, both of you! You are perfect together.” “Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, loyalty, respect and companionship!” Deepika Padukone wrote. “KATYYYYY - only love and more happiness to youuuuu!” Parineeti Chopra said.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra & others send wishes

Katrina wore a bridal lehenga crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her special day, Vicky is said to have worn a beige sherwani after his 'sehrabandi'. The couple also made it official that they would soon host a reception in Mumbai for those who were not invited to the very private marriage ceremony at Sawai Madhopur.

The pre-wedding festivities started officially on December 7 when Bollywood celebrities and close friends of the couple, such as Kabir Khan, his wife Mini Mathur and their daughter Sairah left Mumbai for Jaipur. Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh, Radhika Madan and Malavika Mohanan followed suit and pumped up the tempo of the celebrations.

The guests were extended a grand welcome, served Rajasthani and Punjabi delicacies, even as the venue lit up the Sawai Madhopur skyline and fireworks added to the drama.

The 'mehendi' celebrations saw 20 kilos of GI-tagged henna sourced from Sojat by the river Sukri in Rajasthan.

The 'haldi' ceremony followed, with the guests faithfully following the yellow dress code. This was when the media first got a glimpse of the guests in the corridors of the luxury hotel. After the pictures surfaced on the Internet, the organisers put up curtains on the arches of the fort-hotel to protect the privacy of the guests from prying cameras.

The 'sangeet' night was held on December 8 with Gurdas Maan, Hardy Sandhu, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Manj Musik belting out their music to entertain the select company.