Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates: SRK, Akshay Kumar & more Bollywood celebs to join VicKat?

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding LIVE Updates | Today is the D-day! Dec 9 is said to be the day when Vicky and Katrina --populatly known VicKat by fans -- will tie the knot in the presence of close friends and family members. The Bollywood couple is said to take vows with two ceremonies, a white wedding and a traditional Hindu ceremony. As the couple has a strict privacy policy, the star couple are said to share an official announcement later in the day. Vicky and Katrina's first wedding pictures and videos are what fans are impatiently waiting for.

Kaif, 38, and Kaushal, 33, are tying the knot after dating for more than a year. The three-day wedding festivities of the couple began on Tuesday with a mehendi ceremony held at the posh Six Senses Fort Barwara, a Fort converted into a hotel in Rajasthan. Bollywood stars hosted an intimate haldi and sangeet ceremony for their close family members as well as friends on Wednesday. From VicKat's sufi theme for sangeet to no camera policy to the reports of couple selling their wedding photo rights for huge amounts, stay tuned to this this space for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding LIVE updates!