Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's romantic pics from beach vacation leaves fans wanting for more!

One of the most loved Bollywood couples, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has taken time out to unwind on a peaceful vacation at a tropical location. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday (March 31), the 'Sooryavanshi' actor shared a few glimpses from her holiday with her husband. In the first photo, the couple can be seen enjoying a ride on a yacht. Vicky can be seen enjoying the breeze while sporting his shades. Katrina wore a colourful swimsuit and added a cap to her outfit. In the next snap, Katrina can be seen sitting peacefully while her hair blows in the wind. The last picture features a serene landscape of a little shack amidst vast greenery. Sharing the photos, Katrina simply used beach, waves, trees and heart emojis.

Take a look:

The post was flooded with likes and comments. "Terrifically Fantabulous," a social media user wrote. "What a beautiful morning," another added.

Yesterday, Vicky shared the first glimpse of their vacation. Shared on his Instagram story, the photo captured beautiful sunset in the background with mountains, greenery and blue waters.

Vicky and Katrina got married in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

On the work front, Vicky will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. Katrina has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty with co-star Salman Khan and 'Merry Christmas' which also stars Vijay Sethupathy.

-with ANI inputs