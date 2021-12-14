Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's love story is straight out of fairy tale & their new wedding pics are proof

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VICKY KAUSHAL, KATRINA KAIF Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's love story has struck a chord with one and all. Everyone has been waiting to know more about the celebrity couple. While the couple hasn't disclosed any details yet, they have been sharing pictures from their wedding and pre-wedding festivities. We have already got a sneak-peek into their sangeet, mehendi and haldi ceremonies. And now, treating their fans with another glimpse from their dreamy wedding ceremony, Katrina and Vicky have shared new photos writing, "To love, honour and cherish."

In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a beautiful saree with a veil, whereas, Vicky is seen donning a gorgeous sherwany. The outfits have been designed by Sabyasachi who also desgined clothes for the couple's other ceremonies. Check out pictures of Bollywood stars here:

Sharing details about their outfits, the verified acount of Sabyasachi on Instagram wrote, "Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif pays tribute to her mother’s British heritage during the pre-wedding festivities. Sabyasachi conceptualised and created a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil. Silhouetted like a white wedding gown, the pastel tulle sari is embellished with hand-cut English flowers, embroidered by craftswomen from Bengal and liberally sprinkled with semi precious gems and crystals. The ensemble took 40 artisans over 1800 hours to handcraft. The sari is paired with a statement uncut diamond choker detailed with opals and pale Russian emeralds, with matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery @sabyasachijewelry."

Whereas, for the groom, it added, "The groom @vickykaushal09 also pays homage to the bride’s mother in a pastel Ashes of Rose coloured bandhgala with trousers in Merino wool with Sabyasachi gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons."

The celebrity couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, with friends and family in attendance on Dec 9. Katrina wore a bridal lehenga crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her special day, Vicky is said to have worn a beige sherwani after his 'sehrabandi'.

The couple also made it official that they would soon host a reception in Mumbai for those who were not invited to the very private marriage ceremony at Sawai Madhopur.