Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal leave city's hustle-bustle behind to have 'magical' new years celebration

As the year 2022 is about to end, many Bollywood celebrities are flying out of India for a much-needed holiday break. To celebrate their new year, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have chosen Rajasthan. The two are in Jawai Leopard Safari in Bali district. Following this, Katrina shared some happy moments and snippets on Instagram where she is enjoying a dreamy sunrise and beautiful nature. The Tiger actress looked beautiful in a check-black and white shirt which she paired with denims dungaree. On the other hand, Vicky looked handsome in a shirt and brown-beige pants teamed with an olive green jacket.

Sharing the photos, Katrina Kaif wrote, "So Magical ….. I think one of my favourite places ever"

