Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal keep it comfy yet stylish in casuals at the airport | VIDEO

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored couples in tinsel town. The duo, who entered wedlock in 2021 after a few years of courtship, has always served major couple goals with their lovely public appearances and occasional social media PDA. Now the two were spotted at the airport as they jetted off to an undisclosed location together, reportedly for a vacation. Opting for comfy yet casuals outfits, Katrina and Vicky were papped making an entry into the airport.

The actress looked chic in a brownish-black sweatshirt, which she paired with a pair of matching joggers. She rounded off her look with a pair of black boots, sunglasses, a face mask, and hair tied in a ponytail. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal looked handsome in a black oversized pullover, which he teamed up with a pair of grey joggers, white and blue sneakers, sunglasses and a cap. They greeted the paps stationed outside the venue.

Earlier, a video of Katrina and Vicky Kaushal from Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash went viral. The couple walked out of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow and was a treat to watch. Katrina was spotted in a neon pink outfit while Vicky looked dapper in a black shirt and denims. While Katrina didn't pause to pose for the paparazzi, Vicky waved at the photographers, stationed outside the venue, before getting into the car.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9, 2021, after dating for a few years. Before getting married, the couple kept their relationship under wraps. Now that they are a happy married couple, the duo has been very vocal about their relationship and life after marriage.

Speaking about D-day, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared the pictures from their fairytale Jodhpur wedding on December 9 on their official social media handles and it broke the internet. Sharing the breathtaking pictures, they captioned it, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." The posts were jammed with likes and congratulatory wishes in no time.

Off late, Katrina Kaif has been in news constantly because of her pregnancy rumours. It was also reported that her work was getting affected because of her falling sick all the time but nothing has been confirmed by the actress yet.

What's next for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal?

The actress was last seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film was directed by Gurmmeet Singh and produced under Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's banner Excel Entertainment. Next, the actress will be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ along with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She is also teaming up with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra for Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming road movie helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the OTT hit Govinda Naam Mera, which featured him in the titular role. He recently wrapped up the upcoming Sam Manekshaw biopic which has been titled Sam Bahadur. The autobiographical drama marks his second collaboration with director Meghna Gulzar.

