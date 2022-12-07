Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal jet off to hills ahead of their first wedding anniversary | PHOTOS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF, VICKYKAUSHAL Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal jet off to hills

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most adored couples in Tinsel town. The couple tied the knot on December 9, 2021, after dating for a few years. Before getting married, the couple kept their relationship under wraps. Since they celebrated their union, the couple has been making headlines with their public appearances. Now, as the couple is nearing their first wedding anniversary, they have headed to the hills to celebrate their special day.

On Wednesday, the Phone Bhoot actress took to her Instagram account and shared a slew of pictures from 'Vickat' vacation at an undisclosed location. In the pictures, Katrina looked absolutely adorable wearing a floral sweater that she paired with denims. Her caption read, "Pahadon mein (In the hills)." She also mentioned in the post that the photos were clicked by her husband, Vicky.

Earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal posted a video on Instagram that his wife Katrina had requested him not to post. In the video, the Govinda Naam Mera actor is seem grooving to Harrdy Sandhu’s Kya Baat Haii. He is looking in happy mood while vibing to the popular song. He captioned the video, "My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can’t help it. Hopefully one day she’ll say… "KYAA BAAT HAII!!!"

Soon after he posted it, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan commented on the video, "Don’t listen to her."

Speaking about the D-day, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared the pictures from their fairytale Jodhpur wedding on December 9 on their official social media handles and it broke the internet. Sharing the breathtaking pictures, they captioned it, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." The posts were jammed with likes and congratulatory wishes in no time.

Fans continue to marvel over the dreamy photos a year after their wedding.

