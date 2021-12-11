Katrina Kaif smears haldi on Vicky Kaushal's face in most romantic setting, see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF, VICKY KAUSHAL Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had a romantic wedding and their pictures are proof of it. The couple treated fans to new photos from their pre-wedding festivities. In the photos posted by Vicky on Saturday, the couple can be seen having fun during the rituals. Keeping it low-key, their Haldi ceremony only had their "closest family and immediate inner circle". The guests and family members can be seen playing with water and haldi as the couple enjoys their wedding festivities. One of the photos also had Katrina applying haldi on Vicky's face. In another one, an excited Sunny Kaushal can be seen approaching the actress during the ceremony. The photos also have Katrina's sisters and mother.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Haldi ceremony photos:

As Bollywood star couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to start their new life as a married couple, they are treating fans to inside pictures from their private wedding ceremonies.

Talking about the ceremony, a source close to IANS earlier said: "Just like the wedding, the Haldi and Sangeet are also going to be a private and intimate affair with their closest family and immediate inner circle of friends. Their friends who will be attending the wedding have known the couple since they were teenagers."

Keeping in mind the Cocid protocols, the source added that the lovebirds want to "limit the guests for the safety of everyone involved."

Earlier, 'mehndi' was used to decorate Katrina's hands. Her family and Vicky's family members also got 'mehndi' done on their hands. After the Mehndi programme that lasted for about an hour, the Sangeet ceremony started.

"Having said that, the couple is looking forward to celebrating with their industry friends at a later date and they will be planning a reception with them sometime soon."

The couple got married in the picturesque Six Senses Hotel Fort Barwara situated in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, which was decorated with a heritage look as the couple wanted something natural other than the artificial decor. Around 50 celebrities joined the celebrations.