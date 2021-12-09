Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA_DEEPIKA_SHAHRUKHAN Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal FIRST wedding pics OUT! Newlyweds are a sight to behold | EXCLUSIVE

Bollywood's lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in the intimate ceremony at The Six Senses Fort Barwara on Thursday (December 9). Despite the couple's best efforts to keep their wedding details under wraps, the first picture of the newlyweds is out. Undoubtedly, the couple looked like a dream in the viral pictures. While Katrina looked breathtakingly beautiful in a gorgeous red lehenga, the groom Vicky Kaushal wore a gold sherwani.

It is reported that ace fashion designer Sabyasachi designed Katrina's beautiful lehenga. In the pictures, Katrina can be seen smiling her heart out as she walked hand in hand with Vicky.

The big fat wedding has been kept away from public eyes and major steps have been taken so that no visuals from the special occasion get leaked. Vicky and Katrina's wedding celebrations kicked off on Tuesday (December 7). The guests who attended the wedding festivities were also given a welcome note asking them to leave their phones in their rooms and to avoid the use of social media for sharing multimedia content related to the wedding.

The note read, "You are finally here! We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore. Please enjoy the refreshments that we have put together while you journey through scenic villages and roads.Sit back, relax and brace yourselves for a fun-filled, exciting adventure! We request you to please leave your mobile phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events. We can't wait to see you!"

-- inputs by Manish Bhattacharya