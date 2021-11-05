Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal attend Diwali party together amid December wedding rumours; see pics

Bollywood's most loved couple 'VicKat' i.e Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been keeping the entertainment galore abuzz with their wedding rumours. If reports are to be believed then the couple is soon going to have a winter wedding in December this year. We have a good news for the fans who are eagerly waiting for their 'lovebirds' to tie the knot soon. On the occasion of Diwali (November 4), Katrina and Vicky attended producer Arti Shetty's Diwali bash.

Both the actors were all smiles for the paparazzi's. While Katrina chose to wear a pink saree, Vicky went for a dark blue kurta. Both Vicky and Katrina were looking stunning. Check out their pictures here:

The wedding rumors of the couple have been doing the rounds on social media. Vicky and Katrina have locked Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur as their wedding destination. A few months back reports of their 'secret roka and engagement' surfaced on the internet

Although Katrina, while speaking to Bollywoodlife in an interview opened up about whether her wedding buzz with Vicky Kaushal is true or not. She said that tthe reports are untrue and she isn't getting married. Reacting to the news, Katrina told the portal, "That’s a question I have for last 15 years." Not only this but an insider denied the same and told the portal, "This is absolutely rubbish. The two actors have no such plans. It has become a trend for some to circulate such stories about Vicky and Katrina every few months."

On te professional front, Katrina is currently basking in the success of Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi' in which she is seen opposite Akshay Kumar. The film also feature Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn and released in theatres on November 5. While Vicky, will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'

