'Mood shot by Mrs': Katrina Kaif turns photographer for husband Vicky Kaushal

One of the most adorable lovebirds in B-town, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are in a happy space ever since they got married. VicKat fans love it when the couple share their photos on social media. On Monday, he took to his Instagram Story and showed off Katrina's photography skills. In the candid picture, Vicky can be seen sporting a black suit paired with a white shirt. He captioned his story by writing, "Mood shot by Mrs."

Take a look:

Vicky Kaushal's latest picture left netizens awestruck and in no time he became one of the top trends on Twitter. They started sharing their photo collages and videos.

Check out fans' reactions here:

For the unversed, the 'Masaan' actor has attended the Hello Hall of Fame Awards on March 13 and received the performance of the year award for 'Sardar Udham.'

On the personal front, Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a grand yet intimate ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

Talking about Vicky's work front, he will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'. Katrina, on the other hand, has 'Tiger 3' in her kitty alongside Salman Khan.

-with ANI inputs