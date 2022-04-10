Katrina Kaif turns chef for husband Vicky Kaushal on Sunday, cooks scrumptious breakfast

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Sundays are made for chilling with your family members. Love birds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif also spent their day in a similar way. The two enjoyed Sunday morning by having a scrumptious breakfast cooked by none other than the wifey. Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a picture of the breakfast she prepared for her husband. She appeared to have prepared some scrambled eggs for Vicky. "Sunday breakfast for hubby made by meeee," she captioned the image.

Recently, Katrina and Vicky returned from their exotic vacation at an undisclosed beach destination. The couple set the internet blazing with jaw-dropping snippets from her vacation. On April 7, Katrina shared stunning beech pictures from her holiday. Dressed up in a black monokini paired with a black and white hat. She completed her look with a pair of hoop earrings. She rocked a no-makeup look and left her locks open. She shared the pictures with multiple emojis as her caption. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's weekend drive with kids Suhana, AbRam is all about fun and smiles!

For those unversed, Katrina and Vicky, after dating discreetly for nearly two years, tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9 last year. They hosted an intimate wedding ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family members.

On the professional front, Katrina will be back on the silver screen with the third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She would also feature in 'Jee Le Zara,' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and 'Merry Christmas' with South superstar Vijay Sethupati. She will also be seen in the horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Vicky, on the other hand, will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani, Bhoomi Pednekar and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.