  5. Katrina Kaif trolls Arjun Kapoor for latest Instagram photo, actor’s response will leave you in splits

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 28, 2020 7:45 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor treated his fans with a drool-worthy post on Instagram on Thursday. While fans flooded his post with compliments, actress Katrina Kaif made fun of his pose and trolled him in the comments section. Dressed in a grey T-shirt and denim jacket, Arjun can be seen pensively looking into the distance. Reacting to the post, Katrina wrote, “What happened did u lose something??” 

Known for his wit and sense of humour, Arjun too came up with a sassy reply and reacted to her comment. He wrote, “@katrinakaif I lost ur number!!! Send here na please,.” Many fans appreciated Arjun’s witty one-liners in the comments section. The funny exchange between the two actors made many fans also complement their friendship. A few others even encouraged Katrina to complete Arjun’s dare and share her number on Instagram.

India Tv - Katrina Kaif trolls Arjun Kapoor for latest Instagram photo

Image Source : INSTAGRAM

This is not the first time that Arjun Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have trolled each other on Instagram. As soon as any one of them shares a photo on social media, the other leaves a hilarious message in the comments. Last year, when the actress visited Mexico for her birthday, Arjun teased her and commented on one of her pictures, “U’ve basically gone for a photoshoot.” On another picture, he wrote, “Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing.”

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Sooryavanshi, opposite Akshay Kumar. The film is scheduled for a March 24th release at 6pm. It will be open for fans to watch throughout the night as well. The film also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo appearances.

On the other hand, Arjun Kapoor is currently shooting for Kaashvie Nair’s film Chale Chalo. He will be seen alongside Rakul Preet Singh in the film.

 

 

