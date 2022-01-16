Katrina Kaif treats fans to indoor selfies as she accompanies Vicky Kaushal for his Indore shoot

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif is painting the town red quite literally. The actress on Sunday treated fans to beautiful selfies from inside her hotel room as she accompanied husband and actor Vicky Kaushal for his Indore shoot. In the photos, Katrina can be seen wearing a bright red outfit as she smiles for the camera. Sharing the string of selfies, Katrina wrote, "Indoors in इंदौर #sundayselfie."

Soon after she posted the pics, fans, celebs and co-stars rushed to the comment section to shower Katrina with compliments. "You are the warmest and most smiling people in the world. I love you (sic)," wrote a fan on Katrina post, while others called her 'beautiful', 'stunning' and 'gorgeous'. Several others reacted to the post by dropping heart emojis in the comment box. Take a look:

Earlier, Katrina shared a picture of herself flaunting her diamond-studded 'mangalsutra' and also gave fans a glimpse of her first Lohri and Christmas celebrations.

For the unversed, celebrity couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, took their wedding vows last month. The duo celebrated their first month anniversary last week. Katrina took to her Instagram and posted a picture tagging and hugging Vicky while the two smiled for the camera. The actress wrote in the caption, "Happppyyyyy one month my (love)".

icky two shared a post dedicated to Katrina. He shared a picture from their Sangeet ceremony writing, "Forever to go!"

Vicky and Katrina got married on December 9, in an intimate ceremony after 3 days of wedding festivities at the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel. The much hyped wedding was attended by 120 guests amid tight security. The celebrity couple shifted to their new apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area where Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are their neighbours.