Katrina Kaif thinks Shikha Malhotra is 'real life hero' after she turns nurse to fight against COVID-19

Actress Shikha Malhotra, who worked with Sanjay Mishra in "Kaanchli Life in a Slough", is currently working as a volunteer at a hospital in Mumbai to fight against coronavirus. Her work was being appreciated by the country however, the film fraternity was quite about the same. And voila! Actress Katrina Kaif took to her social media handle to praise her selfless efforts and called her a 'real life hero.' It was definitely a cherry on the top moment for Shikha for whom her tiredness vanished as soon as she came to know about the same.
Katrina in her Insta story shared a picture of Shikha and tagged her along with the caption, "Shikha Malhotra is a real hero." Shikha revealed that when she returned home tired from her long duty and checked her phone, she saw the tag of Katrina and read her message and completely forgot her tiredness. She immediately thanked her and said that it was an emotional moment for her because appreciation from the film fraternity has always been a matter of pride for me.
Have a look at Katrina's post here:
For the uninitiated, Shikha has a degree in nursing from Delhi's Vardhaman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital. Taking to her Instagram account, Shikha wrote: "For those who don't know that I am a #Registered #BscHonoursNurse from Vardhaman Mahavir Medical and #SafdarjungHospital Spending my five years.
So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I've Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis. Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government.
"So as you all have always appreciated my efforts my achievements this time need all of your support to #serve the #nation once again and this time I've Decided to join the hospital in #mumbai for #covid19 #crisis. Always there to serve the country as a #Nurse as a #entertainer wherever however I can need your blessings please be at home be safe and support the government."
#lockdownday16 #onduty #coronafighternurse #healthpersonals🤝 another day #fullofhope need your #blessings 🙏🏻we all our facing #problems to keep you safe please follow #homequarantine Are you all ready? to trend the Hashtag #meestayinghome 👈🏻 Sooo Those who love your country love the nation post your #pics doing your favourite thing at home and Hashtag #meestayinghome and take the initiative to spread this around the country to save the nation🙏🏻🙏🏻do your bit m doing mine🇮🇳🙌🏻💐 @narendramodi @amitabhbachchan @akshaykumar @anupampkher @dedipya_official @shobha_official
Along with it, Shikha also posted a picture that shows her working at the Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari, Mumbai. She can be seen wearing a mask and holding a stethoscope.
