Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif has a sweet birthday wish for 'fitness partner' Yasmin Karachiwala

Since fitness is important for Bollywood actresses, their fitness trainers are very close to their heart since they know the celebs daily routine of what they eat, how they workout, etc. Similar is the case with B'town beauty Katrina Kaif who shares a special bonding with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. This is the reason why the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actress shared an adorable birthday message for Yasmin, who also happens to be her close friend. Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a lovely video compiled with all the throwback photos from during their vacations, workout sessions, or casual hangouts. Not only this, she even wrote a heartfelt note for Yasmin with whom she has been training for years now.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Katrina wrote alongside, "Dear Yasy, it's your big birthday. Just your presence always make everything seem better, your positivity, your good advice, you always challenge yourself, if I can do it, you can do it better and faster. I'm so lucky to have you as my fitness partner and friend. I hope we are together forever. I know you call me your sunshine but you are my sunshine."

Have a look at the same here:

When the COVID-19 lockdown began, Katrina, who is an avid social media user became even more active and shared videos and photos of her quarantine activity. One amongst those was workout at home which she enjoyed the most with her dear friend and trainer Yasmin. Sharing a video, she wrote, "Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if you can." She further included a list of exercises including squats, leg raises, sit-ups, push-ups, planks and mountain climbers.

After a few days, another video was put up captioning which she wrote, "#WorkoutFromHome #Part2 Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe."

On the professional front, Katrina was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2018 film Bharat opposite superstar Salman Khan. She is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty directorial 'Sooryavanshi' starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

