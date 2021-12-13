Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif spoke 'only Punjabi' throughout her wedding with Vicky Kaushal, reveals his cousin | Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kushal's big fat Punjabi wedding is Bollywood's one of the most talked-about weddings. The couple tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate wedding ceremony with only close friends and family members in attendance at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The three days of celebrations are still being talked about as the couple and their family members continue to share beautiful pictures from their wedding festivities on social media. Recently, Vicky's cousin sister Dr Upasana Vohra revealed that Katrina spoke 'only Punjabi' throughout their wedding.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Upasana and her husband Arunendra Kumar answered some questions asked by social media users. A curious user asked, "Did Katrina Kaif speak Punjabi at the wedding?" She replied, "Yes. Throughout the wedding, she is only speaking Punjabi." Another asked Upasana, "How's the family of Katrina ma'am?" She replied, "Her family is very good. All were amazing."

A user also asked about Katrina and she replied, "Bohut acche hain. Humari family matlab unko har kisi k names se leke matlab sab aese lag raha tha ki woh teen din na hum sab matlab ek ghar mein, ek family ki tarah sab log reh rahe hai."

Earlier, Arunendr had shared a sneak peek into the rooms of the guests who were invited to the VicKat wedding. Taking to his YouTube channel, Arunendra posted a video in which he gave a room tour of the luxurious venue, Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Praising the venue, they showed their balconies view and said that three days without a phone can be a good thing as the guests weren't allowed to bring their phones to the venue because of privacy reasons.

Just today, Katrina shared stills from her bridal entry, wherein her sisters can be seen carrying the phoolon ki chaadar over her head, which is traditionally the role of the bride's brothers in a Hindu wedding. Dedicating the post to her sisters, Katrina penned a caption, calling them her "pillars of strength". She wrote, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded... May it always stay that way!"

Vicky and Katrina will reportedly throw their wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities. As per reports, the newlyweds have already moved into their new Juhu house.

