Katrina Kaif shares quirky 'hair trick'; watch video

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif has been making a lot of buzz due to her social media presence. The actress is quite active and it's a treat for her fans. She had been sharing interesting videos and pictures on the photo-sharing platform. Recently, Katrina took her Instagram and shared a fun video with her fans. She can be seen chilling with her friends and performing a hair trick.

Katrina is seen in a chic and casual look. She is wearing a grey tank top with blue denim shorts. The actress ducks her head down, holds her hair, snaps a rubber band on it, and pulls her head back. Katrina then gives a loud laugh as she nails the trick.

Sharing the video Katrina captioned, "The new chill Saturday nights #hairtricks as taught by @sairahkabir"

The video is all smiles and screams a lot of fun. The video has garnered 5M views and her fans and followers are in splits. Mini Mathur dropped a comment, "Hahahahahahahahahah mad girls, with a heart and laughing emoji." Tahira Kashyap commented, "Hahah with a laughing emoticon."

Earlier, Katrina also shared colorful and lively pictures of her. She captioned the picture, "My legacy or how I want to try and live my life. Courage in the face of fear, not in the absence of it. To create as a artist, to contribute to society , and to ask myself everyday "How can I give back?" Create a beauty brand that celebrates and resonates with all women. Share my struggles, so when another struggles they know they are not alone #WriteYourLegacy."

On the professional front, Katrina will next be seen alongside Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop action-drama Sooryavanshi. The actress recently started shooting for the horror comedy Phone Bhoot. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the film co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.