Katrina Kaif’s lookalike Alina Rai leaves Twitterati wondering

Meet Katrina Kaif’s lookalike Alina Rai who has left Twitterati wondering

Katrina Kaif has been impressing us not just through her films but her good looks as well. There have been various lookalikes that the internet found of her but the recent one has left Twitterati wondering as the girl looks just like her twin. The doppelganger of Katrina named Alina Rai was spotted by her fans on TikTok and soon everybody started talking about the uncanny resemblance between the two.

Alina is apparently a popular star on TikTok and her resemblance to the "Bharat" actress has also made her famous on Instagram, where she currently has a following of over 33.5k followers. She ventured into the world of social media in 2017. Fans have often referred to her as Katrina Kaif on her photographs. Thanks to her, Katrina becomes the third Bollywood actress to have a lookalike after Anushka Sharma and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Alina in an interview to Hindustan Times said, “I personally don’t see this. I believe that sometimes when it’s someone from the film industry, people when they see actors or models they aren’t familiar with, they see exactness or association with someone familiar and so they rid them of their originality or the independence of who they are... but with time I hope I can create my own mark and people will recognise me as myself and as Alina Rai and not a copy or anything like that because I actually don’t really resemble her so much. Neither my family sees it not my close friends see it. Maybe it’s something people see from a distance.”

Alina has done a lot of modeling in London and returned to India a year ago and started working here. She will soon be making her debut through a film titled as Lucknow Junction. Have a look at some of her pictures and videos here:

Talking about the actress, she recently stunned at the carpet of IIFA Rocks 2019 where she was seen wearing a maroon gown with a cutout back. See her pictures here:

