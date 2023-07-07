Katrina Kaif returns to Mumbai; gets mobbed by crowd at airport. Watch how she handled the situation | Video

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Katrina Kaif at airport

Katrina Kaif, who will next be seen in Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan, returned from New York on Friday morning. The actress turned heads at the Mumbai airport in her stylish outfit. Katrina was decked up in a classy yet comfy brownish-white printed top that she teamed with blue denim wide-leg pants. She completed her look with minimal makeup, free hairdo, a pair of oversised sunglasses, and white sneakers. However, the Bollywood actress was mobbed by a swarm of fans on her return to India. A video of the same is now going viral.

As Katrina made her way out of the airport, she was 'gheroed' by a bunch of male fans who wanted to take selfie with her. While she obliged fans for the picture, soon enough, a chaos erupted at the airport premise. Her staff had to push a couple of people away so that the Tiger actress could make her way to the car. Take a look:

Reacting to the video, a user said, "I know it comes with the job but it must be so creepy to have all these men just walk around you." Another added, "No matter what people think about her, fact is she has set a standard for herself and cemented herself in the Indian dictionary what more can a star do." A comment read, "Beautiful Kat surrounded by wild animals really…people need to maintain a distance…." A user added, "Fans should really show some respect towards an individual..especially a woman! If I was her I would be petrified."

What's next for Katrina Kaif

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif has completed the filming of Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. She will currently begin shooting for Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara which also stars Priyanka Chopra and Ali Bhatt in the lead roles and the film is touted to be an all-girls trip story. She also has Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi in the pipeline.

