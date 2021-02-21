Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif recreates THIS cute Jack Black's dance video in cowboy boots

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for her upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. The actress knows how to keep her fans entertained and updated. On Sunday, Katrina took to Instagram to share a video of herself as she recreated actor Jack Black's viral video. The clip posted by Katrina shows a split screen with Jack dancing on the left and the actress on the right. For the dance, Katrina is seen in a yellow T-shirt paired with white and red printed pants and cowboy black boots.

Fans went gaga over her video and she recreated it in a cute yet hilarious manner. Sharing the video, Jagga Jasoos actress wrote, "On one fine sunny day - this seemed like a good idea @jackblack I really hope we get to dance a duet together one day... more."

Katrina's fans were amazed after watching the video. "Just woooow things," wrote one. While another said, "Nice dance step."

Katrina and her Phone Bhoot co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar surely know how to have fun while shooting. Earlier, the actress shared a video giving a glimpse of a Badminton game she played with Siddhant on the sets of the film. While Ishaan, who wasn't involved in the professional game, was seen dancing around and saying that he wants to play too.

Taking to her Instagram, Katrina wrote "A very professional looking game of badminton with a little dancing mixed in @ishaankhatter did get to play @siddhantchaturvedi graciously let it appear that I had the upper hand which definitely was not the case."

Meanwhile, Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The film is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.