Katrina Kaif and Radikaa Sarathkumar's first look from Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas leaked

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The Sriram Raghavan directorial marks her first collaboration with the south superstar and also features Tamil actress Radikaa Sarathkumar. Recently, the first look pictures of Katrina and Radikaa from the sets have surfaced on social media platforms. The leaked pictures have piqued fans' excitement who have been eagerly waiting to see Katrina and Vijay on screen.

In the viral pictures, Katrina can be seen in a pink floral dress as she practises her lines with co-star Radhika Sarathkumar. Radhika on the other hand is seen dressed as a cop.

Take a look:

Katrina had announced her collaboration with Sriram Raghavan soon after her marriage to actor Vicky Kaushal in December 2021. Sharing a picture with the team, she wrote, "New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir. He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it's an honour to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani & @sanjayroutraymatchbox @tips @tipsfilmsofficial @matchboxpix (sic)."

Touted to be a ‘festive thriller’, Merry Christmas marks Raghavan’s first collaboration with Sethupathi. Merry Christmas will be produced by Ramesh Taurani’s Tips Industries in association with Matchbox Pictures Pvt. Ltd. The film is scheduled to release on December 23, 2022.

