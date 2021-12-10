All about Katrina Kaif's diamond-studded mangalsutra and dazzling blue sapphire engagement ring

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif's mangalsutra & engagement ring

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal looked like a million dollars as they shared dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony. Dressed in contrasting shades, the couple was a sight to behold as they took their vows in a heritage fort of Rajasthan. Soon after the pictures were shared by VicKat on Instagram, fans rushed in to congratulate the couple. As the pictures went viral on the Internet, what is grabbing everyone's attention is Katrina Kaif’s engagement ring and her mangalsutra. Here's everything you need to know about them:

Katrina Kaif’s engagement ring

Katrina’s diamond-studded engagement ring is said to be a jewellery piece from Tiffany. In one of the wedding pictures posted by the couple, one could clearly see the gorgeous engagement ring. The bride can be seen wearing a stunning diamond dust ring with a big sapphire attached to the middle of it. It reminded many of the very famous sapphire ring that was worn by Princess Diana on her engagement to Prince Charles. Reportedly, Katrina's engagement ring costs a whopping Rs. 7,40,708.

Katrina Kaif’s mangalsutra

Vicky Kaushal seemingly gifted a Sabyasachi mangalsutra to his wife Katrina. It is apparently from Sabyasachi's jewellery collection. While we still need a closer look at Katrina's mangalsutra, from the pictures, we see black and gold beads chain with two small drop-down diamonds. Sharing VicKat's wedding pics, Sabyasachi shared jewellery details, however, it did not mention the specifics of the mangalsutra. "The lehenga is paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery," the post from the Sabyasachi official page reads.

Meanwhile, the celebrity couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, with friends and family in attendance. The initial photographs show Vicky following Katrina and then the two waving at the paparazzi gathered at a distance from the venue. Later, they shared official statement along with wedding pictures.

Katrina wore a bridal lehenga crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for her special day, Vicky, on the other hand, wore a beige sherwani. The couple also made it official that they would soon host a reception in Mumbai for those who were not invited to the very private marriage ceremony at Sawai Madhopur.