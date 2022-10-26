Katrina Kaif's 'loving' wake-up call for Vicky Kaushal has Phone Bhoot connection | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif on Wednesday shared a 'loving' video featuring her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal. The much-in-love couple, who recently celebrated their first Diwali together, recently treated fans to a fun titbit from their personal life but in a professional way. Promoting a dialogue from her much-awaited film 'Phone Bhoot', Katrina posted a video as she wakes up Vicky in a scary style. For the unversed, in Gurmmeet Singh directorial, the actress essays the role of a 'Bhoot.'

Posting the video, Katrina wrote, "Biwi ka loving wake up call."

Latest Entertainment News