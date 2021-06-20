Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif looks like a breath of fresh air as she chills at home on Sunday; see pic

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who is an avid social media user and often treats her fans by sharing stunning pictures of her, on Sunday posted a selfie of her chilling at home. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and shared a beautiful self-portrait of her along with the caption, "chill from home".

In the photo, Katrina looked like a breath of fresh air. She could be seen sporting a blue outfit while looking flawlessly gorgeous in her no-makeup look.

The post from the 37-year-old actor garnered more than eight lakh likes within three hours of being shared on social media.

This is not the first time Katrina surprised her fans with her beautiful selfie. Check out her other Instagram posts here:

Meanwhile, on the film front, reportedly, Katrina is all set to shoot for the highly anticipated third installment of the blockbuster Tiger franchise alongside Salman Khan.

With the orders of the unlock issued by the Maharashtra government, the Film and TV industry has been allowed to commence shooting with the time limit of 5 pm in a bio bubble. Certain restricted areas are expected to slowly open up and that is when the actor will be joining the team of Tiger 3.

She will also be seen sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, which was supposed to release last year. It got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor also has Phone Bhoot co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in the pipeline.

-with ANI inputs