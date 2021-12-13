Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in dreamy wedding pictures, gives shout-out to her sisters

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in dreamy wedding pictures

After giving a sneak peek into her lavish haldi and mehendi ceremony, Katrina Kaif on Monday shared some dreamy pictures from her wedding day. She gave a shout-out to her sisters as she walked down the aisle with them to marry Vicky Kaushal. The duo tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Since then, Katrina and Vicky's photos have been taking over the internet.

Sharing the photos, Katrina expressed how the siblings protected each other throughout. She wrote, "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded… May it always stay that way!" Dressed in a gorgeous red lehenga paired with heavy jewellery and golden kaliras, Katrina looked ethereal. To complete her look she donned a red round bindi and nose ring.

Katrina kaif's bridal attire was crafted by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Reportedly, the designer told a magazine that the bride and groom only saw each other's outfits on the wedding day only.

Days after their grand wedding, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared stunning pictures from their Mehendi ceremony. At the festivity, Katrina kaif wore a multi-coloured lehenga again by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Vicky, on the other hand, looked handsome in a sherwani. Katrina Kaif captioned the post in Punjabi. Dropping the pictures, she wrote "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar!"Vicky Kaushal too shared a set of pictures from the ceremony, with the same caption.

Nearly 20 kg of "organic mehendi" powder was supplied from Sojat town of Rajasthan's Pali district for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities. Apart from the mehendi powder, 400 pieces of mehendi cones were also been sent for the couple's pre-wedding ceremony. Sojat is famous for mehendi cultivation.