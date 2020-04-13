Katrina Kaif is all hearts for Kareena Kapoor's 'Easter bunnies' Taimur and Saif Ali Khan

Actress Katrina Kaif took out time from doing her household chores during the nationwide lockdown, to show some love to actress Kareena Kapoor's 'Easter bunnies'. Kareena on Sunday treated her fans with a photograph of her "Easter bunnies" -- husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan. In the image, Taimur is seen wearing a Kurta pajama with a face painting as a bunny and Saif is seen sitting behind his son, lovingly looking at Taimur.

"My Easter bunnies for life Happy Easter everyone...#StayHome #StaySafe," she captioned the image. Soon, Katrina left three heart-shaped emoticons in the comments section.

Meanwhile, Katrina recently took to Instagram to share a video of her preparing a dish along with her sister Isabelle. The item on the frying pan looked like a pancake, but the actress admitted with self-deprecating wit that she is not quite sure.

She wrote: "We're not sure what it is either.... we ll let u know when we do..."

