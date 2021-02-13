Katrina Kaif gives 'safety pin' a twist of oomph |PIC

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif gives 'safety pin' a twist of oomph

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif pins her winter style statement with a twist of subtle oomph in the latest pictures she shared on Saturday with fans on social media. The actress is quite active and it's a treat for her fans. She had been sharing interesting videos and pictures on the photo-sharing platform, Now, in a new Instagram post, Katrina wears a blue tie-dye and front-open sweater. She prefers to keep the front unbuttoned, but loosely held together with three oversized safety pins.

"Shades of...." she captioned the image along with blue heart and butterfly emojis.

Take a look:

Katrina has been making a lot of buzz due to her social media presence. Recently, she shared a fun video with her fans. Katrina in a chic and casual look could be seen chilling with her friends and performing a hair trick. She is wearing a grey tank top with blue denim shorts. The actress ducks her head down, holds her hair, snaps a rubber band on it, and pulls her head back. Katrina then gives a loud laugh as she nails the trick.

Sharing the video Katrina captioned, "The new chill Saturday nights #hairtricks as taught by @sairahkabir"

Take a look at her post here:

On the professional front, Katrina is currently busy shooting for the horror comedy Phone Bhoot in Udaipur. She co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Phone Bhoot has been written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath.

The actress is also gearing up for Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, and her next release is the Akshay Kumar-starrer cop action drama Sooryavanshi.