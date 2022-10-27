Katrina Kaif ditches diet plans for paranthas in breakfast, says 'All for mom-in-law'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KATRINAKAIF Katrina Kaif's Instagram post

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is busy promoting her upcoming movie, 'Phone Bhoot'. Recently the actress was seen promoting her film on the famous comedy show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show. She shared how her mother-in-law often forced her to have parathas but she has to deny being on a diet. On the Show', when Kapil asked Katrina if her diet has changed after marriage especially being part of a Punjabi family. The 'Namastey London' actress told him that she was often asked to have a heavy diet but she refused because of her fitness regime.

She said, "Initially Mummy ji used to urge me a lot to have parathas and since I'm on a diet I couldn't have it so I used to just have a bite. And, now that we have almost completed a year of our marriage, Mummy ji now prepares sweet potatoes for me." Katrina is coming along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan to promote her film "Phone Bhoot" and she told about her shooting experience and revealed some interesting anecdotes. She also talked about her life post her marriage.

Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It has been produced by Excel Entertainment which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar, while Siddhant starred in the domestic noir thriller Gehraiyaan which received polarised reviews. On the other hand, Ishaan Khatter was last seen in Khali Peeli with Ananya Panday.

