Katrina Kaif cuts three cakes on birthday, thanks fans and friends for lovely wishes

Actress Katrina Kaif turned 37 on Thursday and social media has been flooding with wishes all through the day, from Bollywood colleagues as well as fans. Now, the Bharat actress has shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration on Instagram. Sharing a happy picture of herself with three lovely cakes, Katrina Kaif wrote, "thank u for all the birthday wishes".

Katrina's good friend and co-star of many hits, Salman Khan, posted a still of their romantic song "Dil diyan gallan" from their 2017 blockbuster, "Tiger Zinda Hai"."Happy birthday, Katrina," Salman captioned the still.

Vicky Kaushal, who is reportedly dating Katrina, shared a picture of the actress in a black dungaree along with a short and sweet birthday note. "Happy Birthday @katrinakaif" captioned the actor, tagging the actress.

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, and many other actors also wished Katrina. “Happy birthday to the gorgeous, gorgeous soul. May your day be full of sunshine ...oh and pancakes. I wish you a lifetime of all things lovely!! Love you loads Katy,” wrote Alia. “Happy birthday Katrina. Here’s to a beautiful, wise and strong one,” wrote Katrina’s Zero co-star, Anushka Sharma.

