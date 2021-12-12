Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Katrina Kaif’s brother calls Sharwari Wagh 'pretty cool', Vicky, Sunny Kaushal react to Isabelle’s post

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kushal tied the knot on December 9 in a hush-hush wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. The couple had a big fat Punjabi wedding with pre-wedding ceremonies including mehendi, haldi and sangeet. After tying the knot, the duo announced the news by sharing a string of pictures from the 'saat pheras'. On Saturday, they gave a glimpse of their Haldi ceremony which is still trending on social media. On Sunday, the couple took to their Instagram handles and shared a string of pictures from the mehendi ceremony.

Katrina Kaif’s brother Sebastien Laurent Michel also shared a picture from her mehendi ceremony and gave a special mention to Sharvari Wagh. He called her ‘pretty cool’ and wrote, “I really do have the most beautiful family in the world, even more inside than out. Whatever I did in a past life I am certainly blessed in this one. Oh and @sharvari is pretty cool too."

Take a look:

In the pictures, Katrina can be seen posing with her sisters as well as actress Sharvari. Sharvari is rumoured to be dating Vicky's younger brother, Sunny Kaushal.

Katrina’s younger sister Isabelle Kaif also took to Instagram and shared a few pictures from the mehendi function and wrote, “And this was supposed to be the chill night.”

Reacting to Isabelle's post, Vicky Kaushal said, "Hahaha true!" Sunny Kaushal commented, “Hahahah.. it was, wasn’t it!?!?” Sharvari wrote, “Hahaha I love the caption."

The celebrity couple tied the knot at a private ceremony in the Six Senses Fort Barwara Hotel, Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, with friends and family in attendance. Vicky and Katrina made sure their details are kept under wraps. The couple took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt note with their fans and followers. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together."

Also read: Siddhant Chaturvedi says 'Purey India ka shaadi ka mood bana diya' as he congratulates Katrina-Vicky

Vicky and Katrina will reportedly throw their wedding reception party for the film fraternity in the upcoming days and will resume work after concluding all wedding festivities.