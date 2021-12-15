Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Katrina Kaif blushes after paparazzi ask Vicky Kaushal 'how's the josh' | VIDEO

Days after Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's grand wedding, the couple made their first public appearance as husband and wife recently. The newlyweds finally stepped out in the public and posed as a married couple after they returned from an undisclosed location on Tuesday and headed to the actor's home. Vicky and Katrina were pictured at the Mumbai airport in matching outfits. On arriving, paps asked Vicky 'how’s the josh', a famous dialogue from actor's 2019 film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and the video of the same surfaced on social media.

In the video, Katrina can be seen blushing and smiling shyly in front of the paparazzi. After posing and talking to paps, Vicky and Katrina generously thanked them and headed towards their car. Katrina Kaif looked beautiful in a pastel pink salwar-suit while Vicky Kaushal was looking dashing in a beige shirt and pants. The actress sported her 'chooda' and 'sindoor' with utter grace. Katrina Kaif looks ethereal in dreamy wedding pictures, gives shout-out to her sisters

Watch the video here

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 in an intimate wedding ceremony held at Six Senses, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Since then, Katrina and Vicky's photos have been taking over the internet. The actress made sure to add personal details to her wedding outfits. While her wedding veil kept in mind the groom Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots, the couple's pre-wedding ceremony outfits paid tribute to Katrina's mother's British heritage. Ace designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who designed these outfits shared details about them as he posted new pictures of the couple from the wedding ceremony. Katrina-Vicky pay tribute to her mother’s British heritage; 40 artisans spent 1800 hours to handcraft outfit

In the photos, Katrina is dressed in full regalia of pastel shade. The designer created a vintage-inspired couture sari with a trailing veil like a white wedding gown. It also had detailing of English flowers on it. Such intricate detailing was brought to life by 40 artisans who spent 1800 hours to handcraft the beautiful Whereas, for the groom, the designer chose a gorgeous bandgala sherwani that complimented the bride's outfit.