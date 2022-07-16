Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Actress to celebrate in Maldives with Vicky Kaushal, Sunny-Sharvari

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH/INSTA/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: Bollywood actress' first birthday after marriage to Vicky Kaushal will be extra special. The lovebirds, who tied the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, are in the Maldives to celebrate Katrina's birthday. On July 15, Vicky and Katrina were spotted walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport. Also spotted with the couple was Sunny Kaushal, his rumoured Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur. They all were dressed in casuals.

For her airport look, Katrina opted for a neon orange sweatshirt with comfy denims whereas Vicky was seen in a black tee paired with an olive green shirt and grey pants. Sharvari looked uber cool in a white bralette with a crop denim jacket and black parallel pants.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming projects:

Katrina will be seen sharing screen space with Vijay Sethupathi in 'Merry Christmas'. The upcoming film is being helmed by Sriram Raghavan. She also has 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan in her kitty. On July 15, the actress announced the new release date of her upcoming film Phone Bhoot co-starring Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Having been made under the production of Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment, the upcoming adventure comedy with a horror twist was previously scheduled to release on 7th October 2022. The film will now hit the theatres on 4th November 2022.

Vicky Kaushal

On the other hand, speaking of Vicky's upcoming projects, he is currently busy preparing for Meghna Gulzar's much-anticipated film Sam Bahadur, a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Manekshaw was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the India-Pakistan War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. The project also features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Vicky will also be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-tiled film. In his kitty he also has 'Govinda Naam Mera' with Bhumi Pednekar.

(With ANI inputs)