Katrina Kaif birthday: Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor & other celebs shower love on actress

Katrina Kaif birthday: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif turned a year older today. She is currently celebrating her birthday with husband-actor Vicky Kaushal, vacationing in the beautiful destination of Maldives. Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal, his rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, filmmaker Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur are also said to be with the couple for Katrina's birthday celebrations. While we await for VicKat's romantic pictures, several Bollywood celebrities took to social media and showered their love on Katrina through their sweet wishes. Actors Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina's sister and actress Isabelle Kaif and her Bhoot Police co-stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter were among a few who wished the star.

Check out their lovely wishes below:

Here's how Sonam Kapoor has wished her “darling girl" Katrina Kaif.

Kareena Kapoor shared a black and white picture with the birthday girl.

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif shared an adorable picture with her and wrote, "Happiest of birthdays sister dearest. Love always."

Anushka Sharma who has worked with Katrina in Jab Tak Hain Jaan and Zero shared a cute picture of the actress and wrote, "Wishing you love and light always."

Siddhanth Chaturvedi shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the upcoming film Bhoot Police and wrote, “ Vibe Hai Vibe Hai! Harrrrrrrd! Give it up for the birthday girl! Katie-Kay."

Ishaan Khatter also shared a video and wrote, "Happy birthday Kattie Kay. We kinda sorta made you a rapper, now it's time to launch your Kay beauty products exclusively for ghosts - Bhootni Kay.”

Neha Dhupia also wished the actress and shared a selfie.

Katrina Kaif's upcoming films

Katrina Kaif will be seen in Phone Bhoot alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhanth Chaturvedi. She also has two upcoming projects in her kitty, namely Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan and Merry Christmas opposite south superstar Vijay Setupathi.

