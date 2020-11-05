Karwa Chauth 2020: How Shilpa Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Arpita Khan and others celebrated the festival

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHEEPKAPOOR Inside Karwa Chauth celebrations of Bollywood celebrities

Like every year, superstar Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita Kapoor organised the Karwa Chauth puja at her house and many star wives and actresses attended it. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, celebrations of the festivals have been restricted this year. Divas like Shilpa Shetty, Neelam Kothari, Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha Dalal, David Dhawan's wife Laali, Soni Bendre and many others were spotted at Sunita Kapoor's house for the celebrations. On the other hand, Bipasha Basu, Kajal Aggarwal and others also took to social media to share how they celebrated the festival.

Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Instagram, giving a sneak peek into the celebrations and revealed that everyone had to undergo COVID19 tests in order to join the puja. She also revealed that they all tested negative. Shilpa wrote, "Karva Chauth: Puja & Katha..Our customary photo with the KC gang... after our puja and katha. Have to say this year was different, but we all got tested and were negative, a prerequisite to attend but appreciated by us all. Thank you, @kapoor.sunita, for having us over and always being the bestest host. Love you. Happy Karva Chauth, ladies."

Later, she also shared pictures with husband Raj Kundra and said, "Karva Chauth: Breaking the fast..Today was dedicated to the man who is a true representative of who a ‘partner’ should be. He fasts with me( since 11 years) stands by me through thick & thin, and makes life beautiful in the most amazing ways imaginable. Thank you for everything, @rajkundra9. I love you, Cookie."

After sharing a picture from last year's karwa chauth celebrations and making fans excited, actress Bipasha shared beautiful photos with husband Karan Singh Grover. She wrote, "With my heart @iamksgofficial celebrating #karwachauth..I am truly blessed for my love. I love you @iamksgofficial Thank you for all your love #monkeylove" In the picture, the duo can be seen lost in each other's eyes. In another picture, Karan can be seen planting a kiss on Bipasha's cheeks.

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput Kapoor, on the other hand, confessed that she loved food as much as she loved her husband so she hasn't fasted. Taking to Instagram stories, the star wife wishes Shahid on Karwa Chauth and wrote, "Baby, I love you but I love food too. To our forever threesome. Happy KC, @shahidkapoor. Will try again next year and I wish you good health and happiness always."

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife Tahira Kashyap also shared a picture of herself celebrating the festival on Instagram. While Ayushmann is in Chandigarh, he has been staying away from his family in a hotel after starting the shoot for his upcoming film. The couple celebrated Karwa Chauth on video call. Tahira wrote, "Opening up my heart to the moon! Within the same city and yet a long distance one this year too @ayushmannk FaceTiming this day has become an every year ritual.. (picture) by the 8 year old who told me how to pose for this one!"

Actress Kajol shared her 'hunger games' in a series of pictures while she was waiting for the moon to rise. She wrote, "Hunger games series . Swipe for the fun:- ( pls read appropriate captions given below ) 1. Waiting for the moon with love n patience..2. Slowly losing it....3. Serial killer is happening...4. Agar khaana nahi mila toh....5. Hey bhagvan aasman me nahi to phone pe to chand dikhade!!!"

Raveena Tandon, Arpita Khan Sharma and Sonali Bendre also shared pictures celebrating the auspicious occasion. On the other hand, many TV celebrities like Kamya Punjabi, Vini and Dherraj, Pooja Banerjee and others also shared beautiful pictures of the Karwa Chauth puja and celebrations.

