Kartik Aaryan wishes his mom on birthday with awwdorable picture

Kartik Aaryan wishes his mom on birthday with adorable picture

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who enjoys a massive fan following, took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture with his mother. He chose to wish his mom on her birthday with a 'perfect picture' post. In the picture from a photoshoot, he can be seen twirling her around. Calling her his 'world', he asked everyone to wish her too.

While Kartik is seen in an all-black outfit, his mother looked pretty in a white and blue suit. Duo donned flashing smiles as Kartik spins her around. "My World Sab Happy Birthday bolo (Everyone wish her happy birthday)," he wrote.

Reading through the comment section, actor Gajraj Rao wished Kartik's mother and said "Happy birthday." While comedian-youtuber Bhuvan Bam called her 'cutest'.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra too dropped a comment saying, "Sweet, happy birthday." On the other hand, Kartik's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' co-star Bhumi Pednekar wrote "Happy birthday" with a heart emoji.

Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared the first look of his character in Ram Madhvani's new thriller movie, Dhamaka. The actor will be seen portraying the role of a journalist on the big screen. Kartik took to his Instagram account and introduced his first look as Arjun Pathak from the film.

He wrote, "Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka."

In the picture, Kartik was seen in a bearded look, with thick stubble and a mustache with lengthy a hairstyle. Dhamaka is set for a 2021 release. Dhamaka would mark the first collaboration between Aaryan and Madhvani, who has helmed acclaimed movies like 'Neerja' starring Sonam Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Kartik was last seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, a sequel of the 2009 movie of the identical title.