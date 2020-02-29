Kartik Aaryan turns E-rickshaw driver in Jaipur during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot. Video goes viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kartik Aaryan turns E-rickshaw driver in Jaipur during Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 shoot

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is currently in Jaipur where he is shooting for his next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor keeps ruling the headlines for his crazy tactics through which he always leaves the viewers entertained. After lifting his co-star Kiara Advani in his arms for a romantic song shoot, Kartik left the people of Jaipur amazed when he turned e-rickshaw driver for them. A video has gone viral on the internet in which he is seen riding a rickshaw and taking his passengers to their destination.

Not just riding an e-rickshaw, another video went viral from the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in which Kartik can be seen having fun with director Anees Bazmee. In the video, the actor is seen sitting on a height as the crowd gathers to watch him. He can also be seen busy interacting with his fans. Watch the video here-

Kartik, along with Kiara Advani and Tabu, kickstarted the Rajasthan schedule of the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 a few days ago. The actor even announced the beginning of the film with a quirky video in which he was seen dressed as a godman and humming Bhool Bhulaiyaa song. Kartik is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his work and life through posts.

While the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa was directed by Priyadarshan, this time Anees Bazmee has taken control of the direction. The film will also show Tabu recreating the popular performance of Vidya Balan on the song Ami Je Tomar. Vidya's performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa is still considered iconic and regarded as one of her best to date. Her dance moves on the song Ami Je Tomar earned her many accolades.

A source close to the film told Mumbai Mirror, “In the recreated version, we will see Tabu performing on the same number. She’s really excited and looking forward to it. Like the original, the music of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 too will be a chartbuster.”

