Kartik Aaryan to Hrithik Roshan, look how these Bollywood actors have transformed post COVID-19 lockdown

Ever since the novel coronavirus hit the country hard, a lockdown was imposed and everyone was asked to practice social distancing. In the wake of the same, many Bollywood celebrities who are these days quarantining with their family have become all the more active on various social media platforms. They are now sharing their hidden talents in the form of either cookery, paintings, TikToks, etc. But one thing that was common amongst everyone was their new 'cavemen' like look due to the fact that they don't have any makeup person available. Some have grown out their facial fuzz while others are donning their salt and pepper look. Check out the post-lockdown transformation of your favourite Bollywood actor here:

1. Ayushmann Khurrana

Dream Girl actor Ayushmann Khurrana who has been impressing the women out there with his poems, guitar sessions, and soulful voice is these days embracing the 'caveman' look.

2. Kartik Aaryan

Bollywood’s chocolate boy is these days embracing a new side of himself which includes a messy hairdo along with a fuzzy beard.

3. Hrithik Roshan

Greek God Hrithik Roshan has now turned more dreamier as he has ditched the hair colour and opted for a new salt and pepper look. He is these days staying with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan to take care of their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

4. Vicky Kaushal

The Uri actor is these days enjoying the laid back look. The people who are following him on Instagram might have noticed the changed in his appearance post the lockdown.

5. Siddhant Chaturvedi

The handsome hunk Siddhant, who is generally known for his tough and good looks is these days trying the new bold and brawny new avatar which you can't refuse to look at.

