Kartik Aaryan teases something 'badass' after treating fans to intense look for his next project

Offering a treat to his fans and followers, Kartik Aaryan suggests an announcement coming soon with an intriguing post on his social media. He uploaded a picture on his Instagram account on Friday that looks like an unofficial teaser of an upcoming project. And now, he has shared a video that shows him in a 'badass' avatar.

Kartik did not give details but asked fans to take a guess. His long-hair look in the image as well as the grim backdrop seems to suggest it could be a still from the actor's upcoming thriller "Dhamaka", Ram Madhvani's remake of the 2014 Korean film "The Terror Live" with a plot built around a news anchor who wants to monopolise the coverage of a blast that happens in the city. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Someone called for a Badass Arriving tomorrow."

While his fans and well-wishers indulged in the guessing game, what left everyone surprised was Kartik’s new action avatar. The actor is never seen before in an action avatar and in this glimpse, he looks all set to shed the romantic hero avatar and get into some serious action.

Meanwhile, netizens are left wondering about what is this big and interesting announcement for? So far, there have been no hints, Well, looks like we need to keep guessing hard to get the big news. Till then, check out his new look for the project:

Meanwhile, at the movies front, besides Dhamaka, Kartik has horror comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

He is also rumoured to be part of the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo". Fuelling the rumours was Kartik's recent dance video. The actor took the internet by storm with his dance video putting forth his effortlessly and smooth dancing skills on the upbeat track Butta Bomma from Ala Vaikunthpuramuloo.