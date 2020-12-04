Kartik Aaryan talks about importance of wearing mask at work in his new post

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARTIK AARYAN Kartik Aaryan talks about importance of wearing mask at work

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is an avid social media user, enjoys a massive fan following. Recently, he took to his social media handle to share a picture of himself and reiterated the importance of wearing a mask at work amid the coronavirus pandemic. Kartik posted a monochrome picture on Instagram sporting a grunge look in black denim ensemble. He also wore a black mask and you can't afford to miss his messy hair look.

Along with the picture, the star sent out an important message. "Maana kaam karna zaruri hai, par mask bana hi iss liye hai. Pehen lo yaar. Le lo precautions. #CoronaStopKaroNa," he captioned the image.

Reacting to his post, a user said "Do gaj duri mask h jaruri." While another wrote "Mask hain jaruri."

"Mask ho ya na ho national crush always looking handsome eyes, hair," read a comment.

It was recently announced that the actor will be seen in the thriller Dhamaka, directed by Ram Madhvani. The film gives a bird's eye view into the working of a modern day news channel. The actor plays a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together on the big screen for the first time in 'Dostana 2'. The film directed by Collin D'Cunha, also stars Lakshya in pivotal roles. It is a sequel to the hit film starring John Abraham, Abhishek Bachchan and Priyanka Chopra. He also has "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" lined up.